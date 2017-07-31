× Illinois’ Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow

CHICAGO, Illinois — After rolling on Saturday, the Powerball Jackpot stands at $261 million for Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers from Saturday were 01-28-40-45-48 and the Powerball was 12.

More than 21,000 Illinoisans won prizes ranging from $4 to $50,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands even taller at $303 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers from Friday were 04-06-31-49-52 and the Mega Ball was 11.

More than 77,600 Illinoisans won prizes ranging from $1 to $5,000.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.