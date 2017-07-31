× Dry spell to extend a little bit longer

Another fine day it was for outdoor activities as temperatures reached the lower 80s with the humidity once again remain in check. We will keep the A/C off tonight with overnight lows around 60.

Tuesday will add a few more high clouds but nothing I see that could squeeze out a shower. Pretty decent summer day with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Those temperatures will be common again on Wednesday with the chance for a shower increasing slightly on Wednesday.

Thursday is still expected to be the best coverage for showers and thunderstorms as a cool front passes on through. This will also begin a stretch of some cooler 70s that will extend right into the weekend. The only little bug-a-boo is a few instability showers especially on Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

