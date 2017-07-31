× Davenport teen in critical condition after near drowning

DAVENPORT — Emergency crews from the Davenport Police and Fire Departments and Medic EMS responded to reports of a possible drowning victim at 3:51 p.m. on Monday afternoon, July 31.

The incident occurred at the swimming pool at Advance Properties on W. 53rd St.

Bystanders provided CPR to the juvenile male, 16, until first responders arrived on scene.

The teen was transported to Genesis East Medical Center for treatment and later transferred by air ambulance to University Hospitals in Iowa City.

He remains in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.