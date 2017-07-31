× Davenport Police investigate strong-arm robbery

DAVENPORT — At approximately 10:57 a.m. on Monday morning, July 31, Davenport Police Officers responded to reports of a strong-arm robbery in the 200 block of W. Locust St.

According to the Davenport Police Department, a victim was approached and assaulted by a white male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

There was no further description provided.

The suspect took items from the victim and fled on foot.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Davenport Police Department at (563) 326-6125.