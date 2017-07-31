× Davenport launches new app to keep bus passengers on the move

DAVENPORT –

A new app should make getting around on CitiBus and Metro systems more convenient.

The City of Davenport unveiled the Transloc app on Monday, July 31. Riders can download it for free at the Apple Store and on Google Play.

“I think it’s going to take a lot of the guesswork out of using the transit system,” said Becky Passman, Davenport CitiBus. “Riders now on the Illinois side and in Davenport can just go to their phone and know exactly where the buses are at at any given time along the route.”

Passengers will be able to know how long it will take for each CitiBus or Metro bus to get to them.

“They can also go to each of the hubs and know what routes connect to that hub, and what time those buses are expected to be at those hubs,” she continued.

Riders can access the new web service map at: http://citibus.com .

It will detail any route changes, which will come in handy with upcoming I-74 bridge construction. Riders can plan a trip or report any customer service issues.

“Not only can you know exactly when you need to get outside to catch the bus, you don’t have to stand there on the corner and wonder when it will get there,” she said.

The app launch follows other recent changes, including route enhancements and a Smart Card to pay fares.