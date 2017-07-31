× Bettendorf man sentenced to prison for steroid and HGH trafficking

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A Bettendorf man is among three men sentenced to federal prison for selling and distributing anabolic steroids.

Jeffrey B. Lackas, 31, of Bettendorf was sentenced along with Stanley Szeto of Iowa City and Daniel Cruz-Bonilla of Fontana, California in federal court in Council Bluffs on Friday, July 28.

According to federal court documents, Lackas, Szeto and Cruz-Bonilla were members of a drug trafficking organization that distributed anabolic steroids and human-growth hormones throughout the United States between July of 2011 and March of 2015. Court records say they operated under the internet name “Brinkkmann Pharma” and that the drugs they distributed were sourced in China.

Lackas was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison and three-years supervised release. Szeto and Cruz-Bonilla were sentenced to 25 and 41 months, respectively.

Multiple agencies participated in the trafficking investigation including: The Omaha Police Department in Nebraska, Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa City Police Department, United States Border Patrol, United States Postal Inspection Service, and Drug Enforcement Administration.