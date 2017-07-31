× $500,000 bond set for Muscatine man arrested in connection to Sunday shooting and standoff

MUSCATINE — The man at the center of a reported shooting that led to a standoff with police has made his initial appearance in court.

Mario Perales was arrested Sunday night, July 30th after an “incident” at his home in the 2000 block of Schiller Street where someone was shot. He was charged with attempting to commit murder.

According to previous reports, the person who shot was pulled from the home and taken to a hospital. Police on scene tried to coax Perales, who they suspected was still inside the home, to come out. The County Attorney said officers made multiple attempts to get Perales out, before using chemical irritants inside the home. That’s when Perales surrendered to police.

Perales made his initial appearance in court Monday morning, July 31st. His bond was set at $500,000 cash only, according to a statement from the Muscatine County Attorney.

A preliminary hearing has been set for August 10th, according to the statement.