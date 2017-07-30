× The beautiful weather will last into the work week

We were lucky to have another gorgeous afternoon! Once again, we’ll remain cool and clear during the overnight hours into Monday morning. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s.

The sunshine will be sticking around for Monday and Tuesday. It will be a touch warmer as highs climb up into the mid 80s.

At this point we’re looking dry during Wednesday afternoon, but the humidity will creep up a bit. Highs will be back into the mid 80s. We will have a chance for a few showers and storms that evening and into Thursday.

As a cold front passes through on Thursday, we have a good chance of seeing some showers and storms. Temperatures may peak in the 80s in the middle of the day before they sharply drop after the front passes. This will keep Friday and Saturday in the 70s!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham