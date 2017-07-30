Local students “ready to rock” the school year, despite no state funding plan in place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Students in the Rock Island-Milan school district are heading back to class this week, with or without state funding.

Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield Monday, in hopes of ending a standoff over school funding. Senate leaders are expected to send a school funding bill to Governor Bruce Rauner's desk.

Rauner has said he will veto a portion of the bill, calling it a "bailout" for Chicago Public schools. Democrats say they'll be forced to go back to the drawing board.

A school funding plan needs to be in place for schools to get their first payments next month.

Some local schools are on an even tighter deadline.

Today, the district hosted a "Ready to Rock the School Year" event in Schweibert Park. Kids were able to connect with teachers and staff before school starts on Thursday.

But, some parents say they are tired of seeing politics jeopardize their kids' education.

"It's frustrating when our politicians are playing games come on lets get some work done," Prisceilla Perez-Taylor, whose child is enrolled in Rock Island schools. She adds, "It's our kids' future."

Without a plan, the Rock Island-Milan district would lose more than $2 million a month in state funding.

Superintendent Doctor Mike Oberhaus says school leaders have not even started to talk about what they would do if this bill is not passed. He says they are hopeful is doesn't get to that point.