Habitat for Humanity dedicates first home in Milan

MILAN, Illinois -- Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities dedicated its first home in Milan, Illinois, this weekend.

On Saturday, July 30, family, friends and volunteers gathered to bless the new homeowners, Barry and Tracy Harper, along with their daughter, Grace.

The family received quilts, a wooden key, and woven baskets.

"I just want want to tell them thank you for everything they've done to give us this house, and I'm so happy to be living here, have a big backyard, and everything they have done," said Grace.

The Harper family put more than 1,100 hours of sweat equity into their new home. They'll pay a zero interest loan to Habitat for its purchase.

The home is located on 11th Avenue West in Milan. It's the 101st house built by Habitat in the Quad Cities.