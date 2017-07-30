Arrest made following Muscatine shooting and standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa-- The Muscatine County Attorney says Mario Perales was arrested Sunday night on the 2000 block of Schiller Street, following an "incident" at his home.

Just after 6 p.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a call that there had been a shooting at the house and that one man was shot.

According to the County Attorney, officers quickly got to the home and pulled the man to safety. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to Trinity Muscatine, and then was transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. No word yet on his condition at this time.

Police then tried to coax Perales, who they suspected was still inside the home, to come out. The County Attorney says officers made multiple attempts to get Perales out, unsuccessfully. Then, they used chemical irritants inside the home.

That's when Perales surrendered to police.

One Muscatine officer suffered a minor injury during the standoff. Special Response Teams from both the Muscatine Police Department and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department participated in the standoff.

Perales has been charged with attempting to commit murder, which is a class "B" felony, punishable by up to 25 years behind bars. He is also charged with interference with official acts while armed with a dangerous weapon, a class "D" felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

He is now being held without bond in the Muscatine County Jail.