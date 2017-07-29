× The wonderful weekend weather is here to stay

After a beautiful Saturday afternoon, we have a refreshing night up ahead. With another clear sky and light winds, lows will plummet into the mid to upper 50s. It’s possible that we may see some patchy fog by Sunday morning as well.

However, the fog will be long gone by the afternoon. We’ll be right back into the sunshine Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds will continue into Monday and Tuesday, but it will be a touch warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

I’m expecting our Wednesday afternoon to be mostly dry and warm with highs in the mid 80s. However, we’re looking at our next chance of storms that evening into Thursday along a cold front. Once the front passes, highs are likely to only stay in the 70s for the end of the work week!

Meteorologist Taylor Graham