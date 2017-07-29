Q-C locals join global movement and rally for healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT-- Across the world people are gathering for National Rally for Healthcare and people in the Q-C area are joining in as well.

Dozens gathered at the Centennial Park to show support for medicare on it's 52nd anniversary.

Local activists are calling on lawmakers to stop repeal efforts, support expanded and improved medicare for all.

"We're citizens, we're residents, we vote...we're important as human beings we deserve it as a human right to have health care. There's too many sick and under insured people who are going to die," says activist Crystal Defatte.

Speakers include health care workers and activists.

"Our healthcare has been under attack for years it's just not right(...) it's not the kind of country that we want to live in," says activist and rally organizer Bob Babcock.

Babcock says if they were to replace the Affordable Care Act they should do so with medicare for all.

"We deserve it. It's considered to be a right. If other countries can do it, why cant we?" says Babcock.