Local efforts raise money for puppy “Thor”

KEWANEE, Illinois--People in Kewanee brought out their pets to support another puppy in need of help.

It was to help Thor, a puppy who had his neck slashed earlier this week.

Pups in the Park' took over Windmont Park in Kewanee.

Photographer Stephanie Ince captured pictures of pet owners with their furry friends to raise money for the pup.

"It's amazing to see so many that have love and compassion for a little puppy they don't know," says Ince.

Funds will go to the Henry County Humane Society as well as starting a charity, 'Thor's Fund', for dogs and pups coming from abusive cases.

The out pour(support) of this whole situation has been amazing...I mean I'm overwhelmed, truly," says Kewanee Animal Shelter Director, Kellie Wallace.

Wallace says the puppy will stay in a foster home and not the shelter.

"We just felt it was safer with everything going on," says Wallace.

She says the shelter has received hundreds of phone calls and applications to adopt Thor and will announce when the pup is ready to be adopted.