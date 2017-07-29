Local businesses hold memorial benefit in honor of Rock Island woman beaten to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, IIllinois-- It's a party of friends, family and strangers at Kavenaugh's Hill Top bar in Rock Island, in memory of the mother of three beat to death in her own home.

"People who have never met through all walks of life, economic, race let`s say it everybody is here and everybody is one," says organizer Sheleigh Martin.

Martin first organized a donations for Rochelle Davis and her family through Celebrate QC.

The goal for the benefit at Kavenaugh's is $30,000.

The city also proclaimed July 29, as Rochelle Davis Community Day. Davis' eldest son Taurean Rogers says event's like the benefit, restores his faith in humanity.

“It helps me get up and do my natural routine of going to work and looking at the world the same, when it first happened my faith was shattered,” says Rogers.