Joy Ripslinger wins the Beat the Elite challenge

Posted 8:51 pm, July 29, 2017, by

Assumption Grad, Joy Ripslinger, would get a 2.25 mile head start in the QCT Bix 7.  Should would have to beat the elite runners to the finish line and did by 1:47.  She won $2500 which she is donating to two for charities,  Brittany's Gifts and the Assumption Track program.  Joy will be a Freshman in the fall at Arkansas where she will run track.