Joy Ripslinger wins the Beat the Elite challenge

Assumption Grad, Joy Ripslinger, would get a 2.25 mile head start in the QCT Bix 7. Should would have to beat the elite runners to the finish line and did by 1:47. She won $2500 which she is donating to two for charities, Brittany's Gifts and the Assumption Track program. Joy will be a Freshman in the fall at Arkansas where she will run track.
