Baby breaks out in painful sores after coming into contact with the cold sore virus

DES MOINES, Iowa-- An Iowa mother is putting out a stern warning after, what she believes, caused her baby to break out in sores.

Baby Juliano is now in terrible pain: cold sores taking over his face and mouth. His mom, Samantha Rodgers says doctors told her he had the flu, or maybe a bad case of hand, foot, and mouth disease. But then, it got worse.

"His sores were growing onto his hands and his neck and his stomach," Rodgers describes. That's when Juliano was sent to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines for more tests.

"They swobbed his mouth and tested it, and it came back as he has herpes," Rodgers tearfully says.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, cold sores are highly contagious and can be spread through saliva, skin, or by touching things that are contaminated with the virus.

Rodgers isn't sure how her baby got the virus. "All I can say is just be cautious," she warns. "It can be anybody: your best friend, your sister, your brother, or your mom. It can be anybody. Everybody needs to wash their hands and sanitize. If you see a cold sore, or anything on them, just don't let them come by your baby."

Now, Juliano's mom is worried about what's next for her baby. "It sucks because this is a life long problem. Now, every time he runs a fever or every time he's sick, he can have an outbreak," Rodgers says. "I don't know how to handle this, I am trying to do my best, but it's sad. It breaks my heart, and I can't do anything to help him."

Juliano is expected to go home soon to finish up treatment. The next goal is to get him to eat something, which he hasn't done since last week.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, symptoms like a fever or blisters can start 2 to 12 days after exposure to a cold sore.