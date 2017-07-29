The Assumption Baseball team is the first program to win 10 state title in Iowa H.S. Basaeball history. The Knights were the #1 seed in the tournament and beat 2-seed Harlan 10-1 in the championship game.
Assumption Baseball wins 10th State Title
