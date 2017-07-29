Aliphine Tuliamuk would move to the front and never look back in the 43rd QCT Bix 7. Posting a winning time of 36:30.
Aliphine Tuliamuk wins QCT Bix 7 Women’s race
-
Sprinters look to conquer Brady Street Hill
-
Everything you need to know about the Bix 7 this weekend
-
2017 Bix 7 and Street Fest weekend closures
-
Let’s Move QC: Training for the Bix 7 safely
-
Ripslinger ready to Beat the Elite
-
-
Bix Beiderbecke Museum opens in Davenport
-
Brady Street reopening in time for Bix races
-
New QC cryotherapy center is keeping customers cool this summer
-
Get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven today
-
IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes until 7 p.m. today
-
-
Family adopts 7 siblings: It’s ‘important to keep them together’
-
President Trump announces Cedar Rapids rally to be held June 1
-
Davenport Fire Department helps kids beat the heat