× We’re on track for perfect weather this weekend!

We sure hit the jackpot Friday afternoon! With a clear sky and calmer winds overnight Friday into Saturday, we’ll drop into the upper 50s.

The cool start to Saturday will be great if you’ll be running or watching the Bix 7. We also have a lot of sunshine to look forward to with highs in the low 80s that afternoon. While Sunday will be just a touch warmer, the sunshine will stick around for the entire weekend.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will climb into the mid 80s, but we’ll stay dry with a mostly sunny sky. Wednesday will be a little warmer, and it will also have our best chance of rain for the week. There will be the possibility of a few storms late in the day.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham