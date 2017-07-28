Washburn out as Davenport Fire Chief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- After being placed on administrative leave earlier this week, Lynn Washburn no longer holds the title of Davenport Fire Chief.

According to Davenport Association of Professional Firefighters Local 17 President Ryan Hanghian, Washburn's tenure came to an end on Thursday, July 27.

There has been no explanation for the change in leadership.

Washburn, the former chief of the Rockford Fire Department, was hired in 2011. She was the first Davenport fire chief appointed from outside the department.

Effective today, Friday, July 28, Chief Jim Bickford has assumed the role of Interim Fire Chief.