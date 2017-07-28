× Teen accused of injuring puppy may be charged as an adult

KEWANEE, Illinois — The 17-year-old accused of slashing the neck of a puppy may be charged as an adult in the animal cruelty case.

The aggravated animal cruelty charge against the teen was filed in Juvenile Court, according to a statement from the Henry County State’s Attorney Matt Schutte.

The statement said that Schutte is looking to have the case “transferred out of Juvenile Court and to prosecute the alleged offender as an adult, and has already prepared the necessary paperwork requesting such transfer.”

Ultimately, the decision on whether or not to charge the teen as an adult will be made by the judge assigned to the case.

The puppy, a Labrador retriever-pit bull mix named “Thor,” was taken to the Kewanee Vet Clinic for treatment and has since been cared for by the Henry County Humane Society Kewanee.

Kewanee Police previously said that the teen had “confessed to inflicting the injuries to the puppy.”

Any donations to go towards its care can be sent to:

Kewanee Vet Clinic

206 Townsedge Road

Kewanee, IL 61443

or the

Henry County Humane Society Kewanee

P.O. Box 695

Kewanee, IL 61443