Rock Island libraries offering solar eclipse glasses

ROCK ISLAND — Are you planning a special trip to see the solar eclipse?

If so, Rock Island libraries want to make sure you’re prepared.

Because it is not safe to look directly into the sun during an eclipse and traditional sunglasses don’t offer enough protection, the libraries are giving out special viewing glasses free to the first 1,000 people.

You can see in the video below that the solar eclipse glasses have been given the stamp of approval from Denise and Elizabeth.

The eclipse will take place next month on August 21.