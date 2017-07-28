× Pooches meet in Geneseo for Bark in the Park

GENESEO, Illinois — Dogs and their owners hit the streets for a 5k and one-mile dog walk.

Bark in the Park was held Saturday, July 22nd, and was held to benefit the Henry County Humane Society.

The dogs faced off in a “Best Costume” contest, showcased their “Best Trick” and competed with their owners in the “Most Look-Alike Dog and Owner” challenge.

Organizers said the weather turned out great and the crowd was larger than they expected.