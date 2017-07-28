× Parents of alleged kidnapper suing him for more than $444,000

The parents of accused kidnapper Chad C. Schipper are suing him for more than $444,000.

From 2010 to August of 2013, Chad worked as a financial investor, and was purportedly handling his parents’ investments, according to a lawsuit filed in Whiteside County. The lawsuit states that Marlyn and Linda Schipper are suing their son to recover $444,135.78 plus interest that Chad misused over the course of several years.

Chad has been accused of abducting a couple from Erie planned to “secretly” hold them against their will, according to a court document detailing the charges filed against him.

Online court records show that Chad is facing multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, home invasion, armed violence, and theft. Chad pleaded not guilty to the charges back in February. He is being held in the Whiteside County Jail on $1 million bond.

Linda and Marlyn filed their lawsuit against their son Chad on July 19th.

According to the lawsuit, Marlyn and Linda first became aware that their investments had been mishandled during the kidnapping investigation, when law enforcement searched Chad’s home office desk.

Detailed in the lawsuit, the investment money that was allegedly mishandled included Linda and Marlyn’s retirement fund and a CD. Chad is also accused of opening a Prosper credit card in his parents’ names.

In addition to the $444,135.78 plus interest, Chad’s parents are also seeking for him to pay for their attorney fees and court costs.