× One injured in Muscatine shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa — A Muscatine man was seriously injured after being shot near the intersection of E. 6th Street and Linn Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 27.

According to police, Trinidad Santos-Salas, 36, was struck by several rounds fired at him in the 500 block of Linn Street. He was initially treated at Trinity Hospital in Muscatine and later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police did not have a current update on his condition as of Friday morning.

Police say suspects in the case have been located, but charges have not yet been filed as the case is still under investigation.