Illinois cemetery and crematory accused of giving clients fake ashes of their pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEKIN, Illinois -- An Illinois pet cemetery and crematory is accused of deceiving clients by giving them fake ashes of their pets.

Pets owners say Katy's Pet Cemetery in Pekin has been tossing the dead animals in a freezer instead of cremating them.

The situation came to light when an animal rescuer found the remains of three dead dogs and used one of the microchips in the dogs to identify it as a pet that was supposedly cremated three years earlier at the business.

Officials have said that throwing the animals out is technically not against the law.

Pet owners who say they were deceived are now considering what actions, if any, need to be taken next.