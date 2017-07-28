Area rivers are cresting – view flood warnings here

Everything you need to know about the Bix 7 this weekend

Posted 7:14 am, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:37AM, July 28, 2017

DAVENPORT — Happy Bix 7 weekend!

Forecast

Whether you’re a runner, volunteer or a spectator, you’re going to need to know the weather.

Click here to see an in-depth forecast. 

Races

The Bix 7 & QuickBix start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 29th.  The Jr. Bix is at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28th.

Parking

Click here to see where you can and cannot park.

Public Transportation

The Davenport Citibus is making some changes for the weekend. Take note of the route detours below:

Citibus route detours

Other things to keep in mind: 

  • The Main Street Library will be closed during the morning Saturday, but will open from 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
  • You can follow “BixSeven” on Snapchat