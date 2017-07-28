Everything you need to know about the Bix 7 this weekend

DAVENPORT — Happy Bix 7 weekend!

Forecast

Whether you’re a runner, volunteer or a spectator, you’re going to need to know the weather.

Click here to see an in-depth forecast.

Races

The Bix 7 & QuickBix start at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 29th. The Jr. Bix is at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28th.

Parking

Click here to see where you can and cannot park.

Public Transportation

The Davenport Citibus is making some changes for the weekend. Take note of the route detours below:

Other things to keep in mind: