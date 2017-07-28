× Domino’s ‘pizza theater’ opens in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa — A popular pizza chain has launched a new feature at its Clinton location: a Domino’s pizza theater.

The pizza theater opened Friday, July 28th at 1122 North Second Street, according to a statement from the pizza chain.

In case you were wondering, a pizza theater lets customers watch their pizza being made from start to finish.

“We’re so excited to open a new pizza theater in Clinton,” said franchisee Scott Ocel. “We absolutely love this community and we hope everyone comes out to experience the interactive open concept design and try our pizza.”

Now that the restaurant is open, they are hiring for all positions. If you would like to apply for a job, click here.