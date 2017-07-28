Iowa couple who adopted disabled kids accused of physical abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny couple who adopted nine disabled children from foster care have been accused of physical abuse.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old John Elmer Bell and 57-year-old Joyce Marie Bell are charged with felony child endangerment causing injury. Polk County Jail records say they remained in custody Friday. Online court records don't list the names of attorneys who could comment for the Bells.

The Register says 21-year-old Crystal Bell, one of those adopted, had turned over to authorities four videos depicting physical abuse of her adoptive brother. One shows John Bell and the 16-year-old, mildly autistic boy screaming and hitting each other in their living room.

Another of those adopted, 24-year-old Makayla Bell, says the adopted children range now in age from 16 to 38.