Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A museum dedicated to a legendary jazz musician has opened its doors.

A ribbon cutting for the Bix Beiderbecke Museum at the River Music Experience was held Friday, July 21st. The museum honors the life and music of Bix, featuring the original instruments played by him, including the piano he owned.

"Finally Bix is being recognized in his hometown for his talent and treasure that he is an icon worldwide, today even," said museum president Howard Braren.