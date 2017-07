× 9th Avenue road closure in Moline scheduled to begin Monday

MOLINE — Beginning Monday, July 31, 9th Avenue from 27th Street to 29th Street, in Moline, will be closed to thru traffic.

Total reconstruction of the road will end November 1st, weather permitting.

You can access the road closure via an interactive web map, which is regularly updated with all closures, detours, and construction projects, here.