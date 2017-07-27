× Time to dry out for a while

Well, if we needed a stretch of dry weather for area rivers then this is the time. Today more clouds than sun as temperatures just made it over the 80 degree mark.

Tonight will trim down those temperatures a bit with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

That takes us to the upcoming weekend and BIX-fest!! Still on track with plenty of sunshine and highs around the 80 degree mark. Runners and spectators Saturday morning will experience 60s for most of the race with a light northeast breeze. That is some nice running weather for this time of year!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

