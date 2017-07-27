Sprinters look to conquer Brady Street Hill

The QCT Bix 7 kicked off their 3 day event with the Brady Street Sprints. Local athletes make a mad dash up Brady Street Hill, trying to be the fastest to the line. There were several repeat champions at this years event.
