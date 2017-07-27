× Silvis PD need your help in identifying a theft suspect

SILVIS, Illinois — The Silvis Police Department is investigating the theft of an individual’s wallet from the Silvis Walmart on July 18.

The suspect, who the Silvis PD are asking for help in identifying, used credit cards from the stolen wallet at two local Quad City area businesses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Det. Mark Copeland of the Silvis Police Department at (309) 792-1841, Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, or a tip line at (309) 762-9500. All tips may remain anonymous.

There is a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.