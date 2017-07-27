× Siblings’ lemonade stand raises money for Moline library

MOLINE, Illinois — A lemonade stand is bringing in hundreds of dollars, but the young entrepreneurs in charge aren’t keeping the money for themselves.

On Thursday, July 27, Willa and Henry McKamey set up a lemonade stand outside their home. For the third year in a row, the siblings are using the stand to raise money for the Moline Public Library.

“We love to go to the library, and they throw a lot of programs, and we know it costs money. We like to get money so they can do more programs for people to enjoy,” said Willa.

The 8-year-old is a big fan of chapter books and Harry Potter audio books. She collects money and fills cups, while her 4-year-old brother snacks on a Rice Krispie treat.

Last year’s stand raised a couple hundred dollars — enough to sponsor a program at the library.

Willa has clearly learned the keys to running a successful stand.

“You have to be patient, and you have to make some nice signs,” said Willa. “If you wanna get customers, you should probably say where you’re giving some of the money to, and then, probably, a lot of people will like that place too, so they would want to buy some lemonade.”

Willa and Henry will be selling from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

To find the stand, just follow the signs posted at 18th Street A and Avenue of the Cities in Moline.