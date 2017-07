Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- A vehicle crashed into a light pole while trying to turn into a neighborhood.

A vehicle heading northbound on Division Street hit a light pole while trying to make a left-hand turn onto West Dover Court. It happened around noon, Wednesday, July 26th.

The light pole snapped, bringing down some wires from adjacent poles.

MidAmerican Energy was on scene making repairs after the crash.

There were no reported injuries and no impacts to traffic.