Iowa mother set to change plea in trash can baby case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Court records say an Iowa woman accused of trying to flush her newborn down a toilet and then leaving it for dead in a trash can intends to change her plea.

The records say a plea hearing is scheduled Aug. 11 in a Johnson County courtroom in Iowa City for 24-year-old Ashley Hautzenrader. She’s already pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and child endangerment.

The records don’t say how she’ll plead and to what charges.

Authorities have said Hautzenrader gave birth May 8 last year in a bathroom at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police say Hautzenrader tried to flush the baby down a toilet and then put it in a pillowcase and left it in the trash. The child was soon found alive.