How you can become a Chef anywhere in the U.S. by training in the Q.C.A.

BETTENDORF - If you have ever thought about becoming a Chef, look no further than Scott or Muscatine Community College.
On Thursday, July 27, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen had "Breakfast With..." Chef Brad Scott, the Director of Culinary Arts, inside Scott Community College's state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Center.
Chef Scott gave Eric a tour, showing him all the places where you can learn how to get your Associate's Degree and Journeyman Card, plus the really cool - pun intended - class you can take at the end of the three-year program:
Scott Community College's Culinary Arts Program started in 1991 by a group of Chefs in the QCA. The program is very unique:
"There are apprenticeship programs out there, but it’s just apprenticeship, cooking, labs, and not a college degree on top of it, so that’s why we were recognized by Washington, D.C., because in 1991 we started a degree, plus Journeyman Card," Chef Scott explained.
He also talked about the new program at Muscatine Community College in the newly-renovated kitchen area at the former Button Factory restaurant in downtown Muscatine and the success of his students:
If you like the atmosphere of a restaurant, but do not want to be in the kitchen, you can also consider Scott Community College's Hospitality Management Program. Diane Stanley, Hospitality Manager, talked to Eric about that experience:
