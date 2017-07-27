How you can become a Chef anywhere in the U.S. by training in the Q.C.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF - If you have ever thought about becoming a Chef, look no further than Scott or Muscatine Community College.

On Thursday, July 27, Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen had "Breakfast With..." Chef Brad Scott, the Director of Culinary Arts, inside Scott Community College's state-of-the-art Culinary Arts Center.

Chef Scott gave Eric a tour, showing him all the places where you can learn how to get your Associate's Degree and Journeyman Card, plus the really cool - pun intended - class you can take at the end of the three-year program:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scott Community College's Culinary Arts Program started in 1991 by a group of Chefs in the QCA. The program is very unique:

"There are apprenticeship programs out there, but it’s just apprenticeship, cooking, labs, and not a college degree on top of it, so that’s why we were recognized by Washington, D.C., because in 1991 we started a degree, plus Journeyman Card," Chef Scott explained.

He also talked about the new program at Muscatine Community College in the newly-renovated kitchen area at the former Button Factory restaurant in downtown Muscatine and the success of his students:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you like the atmosphere of a restaurant, but do not want to be in the kitchen, you can also consider Scott Community College's Hospitality Management Program. Diane Stanley, Hospitality Manager, talked to Eric about that experience:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To learn more about the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Center at Scott Community College, click here.

To see all our “Breakfast With…” discussions, click here.