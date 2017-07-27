Davenport PD seek information in gas station armed robbery

DAVENPORT — An armed robbery was reported at a gas station south of Brady Street Stadium.

Police were called to Gas America at 3205 Brady Street when a person with a handgun walked in and demanded money from the clerk, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. It happened Saturday, July 22nd at 9:40 p.m.

“The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” read the police statement.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt and is described as a heavyset black male, the statement said.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.