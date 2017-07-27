× Davenport home struck by gunfire

DAVENPORT — Police said a bullet struck a home on West 3rd Street near North Pine Street.

Gunfire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, and officers found shell casings in the area of 2200 West 3rd Street. That’s where they found the home that had been hit, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

There was no other damage reported and nobody was injured, police said.

Detectives are following up on the investigation. If you have any information you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.

