Chef Scott: Salmon Patties with Cream Peas and New Potatoes

BETTENDORF, Iowa – Ask anyone. There are aromas from some meals that just bring back the childhood memories.

For the director of Scott Community College’s center for Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management, Chef Brad Scott, one meal meets that criteria.

“When I was growing up, my mom would make us Salmon Patties with Cream Peas and New Potatoes”, he says.

“And it all starts right here with the New Potatoes.”

1. Hard boil the potatoes and place them in a pot

2. Whisk together 1/2 gallon of milk and 1 cup of flour

3. Add the “slurry” to the New Potatoes

4. Add package of frozen peas

5. Let simmer at a medium heat for about six minutes

6. In a pan, add canned salmon (one can per two people) with skin and spine removed

7. Add two eggs

8. Dice in green onions

9. Add 1 tsp of Cajun seasoning

10. Add 1 tsp chef’s butter (50-50 mix of butter and margarine)

11. Dice in garlic

12. Add 1/4 cup of crushed Saltines

13. Mix together with your washed hands

14. Add 1/4 cup of Chef’s butter into a frying pan

15. Make the salmon patties (about four of them) and put into the skillet

16. Fry the patties for three minutes a side

17. You can serve the patties with a drizzle of 1000 Island dressing

“It really brings back the memories. I hope you enjoy.”