Calling all fans! QC Planet Con kicks off this weekend

All things comics, super heroes, anime and Si-fi are rolling into Rock Island this weekend for the 8th annual Quad City Planet Con.

Marlena Midnite, host of Midnite Mausoleum stopped in during Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about the exciting things happening this weekend at Planet Con. Marlena hosts Minite Mausoleum on WQAD News 8 and My-TV 8-3 where she and co-host Robyn Graves talk all things horror films and all things creepy.

See her full interview here:

Another guest stopped by the show to show off his artistic skills. Bill Douglas is a local artist from Moline who will have a booth at comic con where people can get sketched into cartoon super heroes.

Planet Con is Saturday, July 29th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center in Rock Island.