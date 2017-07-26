State Senator: $4 million plus could come to local Illinois schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- Illinois Republican State Senator Neil Anderson will be back in Springfield Wednesday, July 26 for Illinois' special session.

We had Breakfast With him Friday, July 21 during Good Morning Quad Cities. Anderson does not support the current Senate Bill One, or the school funding bill, because of the 'Chicago Schools pension bailout.'

Even though superintendents like East Moline's Kristin Humphries support Senate Bill One, Anderson says more money would go to his local schools.

"If you take out the Chicago factor of it, the Chicago bailout, that means $4.3 million in funding to our schools," Anderson said.

Under Senate Bill One, the East Moline School District would receive $1.2 million more in funding. Rock Island would receive $2 million and Moline would receive almost $700,000. The special session starts for both the state house and the state senate at noon Wednesday.

Thursday, July 27, we are having Breakfast With Chef Brad Scott at Scott Community College. We'll be talking to him about the school's culinary arts program inside its state of the art kitchen. The fun starts at 5 a.m. If you have a question for Chef Scott, click here.