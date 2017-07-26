Moline continues student bus ticket program to help out families in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- The student bus ticket program is set for a second year for Moline Township.

The program began after recent school closings resulted in families sending their kids to schools farther away.

It helps with the cost of bus tickets for students during the school year.

The program provides a way for low-income families to safely send their children to school without the worry of the costs.

And it saves parents about $150 dollars per child in bus ticket fares.

"I believe we had one family that had 5 children that were involved. For a family living from paycheck to paycheck that's a lot of money we save these individuals and we're very proud of that," says Don Johnston, Moline Township Supervisor.

Students must meet the program requirements which include

be a Moline Township resident

Verification of students enrollment in the free lunch program or document form DHS stating the family/child receives LINK OR TANF

Student(s) Social Security card

Attendance record (report card, or letter from the schools attendance office)

For more information on eligibility requirements or where to apply call the Moline Township office at 764-3558.

