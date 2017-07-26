× Map features the most dangerous jobs in each state

MOLINE — Ever wondered what the most dangerous industry in Iowa or Illinois was? What about Montana or California?

Wonder no more.

The work resource website Zippia put together a map to document each one.

For Iowa, the U.S. Postal Service is the most dangerous industry. For Illinois? Hospitals.

Industries range anywhere from Sawmills in Montana to Oil and Gas Support in Oklahoma and Texas.

The states were also ranked according to the level of danger.

Iowa came in at #31, while Illinois found itself towards the top at #19.

You can check out the full list of most dangerous industries here.