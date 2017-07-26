× Major flooding ongoing as new flash flood watches are issued

Get ready for more rain. And unfortunately, too much is on the way once again. Today will be progressively warmer and more humid. Temperatures will top out near 88 degrees with peak heat index values up near 95 in the afternoon. Our saving grace will be an increase in high-level clouds.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely after 3pm today with heavy rainfall likely after that. In addition, some wind gusts above severe limits are possible which could cause some wind damage. Heavy thunderstorms will continue through the evening, finally letting up after midnight. By that time 2-5 inches of rainfall is expected.

That rain will eventually end up in our rivers which is why we’re hoping to see the levels come down over the next 24 hours before this heavy rainfall moves into the river basins.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen