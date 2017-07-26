Luxury hotel, rooftop bar opens in downtown Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A luxury, boutique hotel complete with rooftop bar and restaurant has opened in downtown Davenport.

On Wednesday, July 26, developers and city leaders cut the ribbon on The Current Iowa.

The hotel has 78 rooms, as well as a first floor Mexican restaurant called "Viva." On the ninth floor, there is an indoor/outdoor rooftop bar and restaurant called "Up."

Developers Amrit and Amy Gill of Restoration St. Louis say The Current is meant to be an experience.

"The traveler, the Autograph collection traveler that comes to a place like this, he or she is collecting hotels the way foodies collect restaurants," said Amrit Gill.

The hotel also features hundreds of pieces of artwork by Midwestern artists, a basement pool, hot tub, and gym. The building itself is a piece of art, designed by Daniel Burnham and built in 1910.

Quad City leaders say it's much more than a hotel, though. The Current is part of a larger, $60 million project called City Square, which involves the renovation of the Putnam, Parker and Center buildings -- an entire city block between Main and Brady Streets.

"It's the absolute core of downtown, the genuine center. A lot of people said we'd never do it, and it feels really good to see this come to fruition," said Kyle Cater, director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

And developers believe there is even more investment still to come.

"This will give other developers even more confidence that downtown Davenport is not going to deteriorate the way it did in the '80s and '90s," said Gill.

Both the bar and restaurant are open to the public.