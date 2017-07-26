LULAC Iowa attorney weighs in on San Antonio trafficking tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- There's at least one group that wants to make sure that the investigation into last weekend's San Antonio tragedy also looks into the driver's connection to Iowa.

LULAC Iowa, a Hispanic rights group, is calling for a full investigation into what they say is not an isolated incident.

"We want to bring what happened out of the shadows and into the light so that we know what happened and hold those accountable who caused this tragedy," said LULAC Iowa Attorney Anthony Bribriesco.

Bribriesco added that the driver of the truck, which was owned by Pyle Transportation in Schaller, Iowa, should not be the only one held responsible and that the truck may have been used to pick up and drop off people at a number of locations between Texas and Iowa.