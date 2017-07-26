Investigation underway in Kewanee after police find puppy with slashed neck

WARNING: This post contains a graphic image.

KEWANEE, Illinois — Officers in Henry Country are searching for whoever is responsible for slashing the neck of a puppy in Kewanee.

According to a post made by the Henry County Humane Society, at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, police responded to reports of a possible injured animal at the entrance of Lakeland Terrace.

Upon arrival, they found a puppy with deep lacerations to the front and back of it’s neck.

The animal was immediately transported to the Kewanee Vet Clinic where it received life-saving care.

The Henry County Humane Society Kewanee has taken over responsibility for the dog and is taking care of all vet bills.

Any donations to go towards it’s care can be sent to:

Kewanee Vet Clinic

206 Townsedge Road

Kewanee, IL 61443

or the

Henry County Humane Society Kewanee

P.O. Box 695

Kewanee, IL 61443

This is a developing story.